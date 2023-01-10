Neil Druckmann Wants to Rely Less on 'Traditional Narrative' and Cutscenes - News

Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us Neil Druckmann in an interview with The Washington Post posted on YouTube stated games like Elden Ring and how they don't rely on a traditional narrative to tell its story has him intrigued.

"I'm more recently intrigued by stuff like Elden Ring and Inside, that don’t rely as much on traditional narrative to tell a story," said Druckmann via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle. "I think some of the best storytelling in The Last of Us - yes, a lot of it is in the cinematics - but a lot of it is in the gameplay, and moving around a space, and understanding a history of a space by just looking at it and examining it.

"To me that, right now, is some of the best joy I get out of games. [Those] that trust their audience to figure things out, that don’t hold their hand. That's the stuff I’m really intrigued by going forward."

Druckmann added, "It doesn't mean we will never have dialogue or cutscenes. I think those are tools in your toolbox and it's about how to use all these different aspects – some of it from other media, some of it [as] found notes and environmental storytelling.

"I think there's a way to push that stuff forward, at least, for the kind of games we make at Naughty Dog. I'm really intrigued – again, [we're] never resting on our laurels, and trying something a little bit new, a little bit different, that not everyone’s going to like, but that's okay.

"And again, it's stuff that we’re working on now – I can tell you that the teams are very excited by the different projects we have at Naughty Dog."

