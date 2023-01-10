Neil Druckmann Wants to Rely Less on 'Traditional Narrative' and Cutscenes - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 594 Views
Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us Neil Druckmann in an interview with The Washington Post posted on YouTube stated games like Elden Ring and how they don't rely on a traditional narrative to tell its story has him intrigued.
"I'm more recently intrigued by stuff like Elden Ring and Inside, that don’t rely as much on traditional narrative to tell a story," said Druckmann via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle. "I think some of the best storytelling in The Last of Us - yes, a lot of it is in the cinematics - but a lot of it is in the gameplay, and moving around a space, and understanding a history of a space by just looking at it and examining it.
"To me that, right now, is some of the best joy I get out of games. [Those] that trust their audience to figure things out, that don’t hold their hand. That's the stuff I’m really intrigued by going forward."
Druckmann added, "It doesn't mean we will never have dialogue or cutscenes. I think those are tools in your toolbox and it's about how to use all these different aspects – some of it from other media, some of it [as] found notes and environmental storytelling.
"I think there's a way to push that stuff forward, at least, for the kind of games we make at Naughty Dog. I'm really intrigued – again, [we're] never resting on our laurels, and trying something a little bit new, a little bit different, that not everyone’s going to like, but that's okay.
"And again, it's stuff that we’re working on now – I can tell you that the teams are very excited by the different projects we have at Naughty Dog."
That would be a great departure for ND. That's one of my biggest gripes is way too many cutscenes in narrative driven games that can be immersion breaking for me. Combat, cutscene, more combat, another cutscene. Let the gameplay tell the story and speak for itself. I have no doubt they'll be able to execute it well.
Hopefully other PlayStation Studios will be encouraged to give a crack at it too.
Hope they don't do it like elden ring completely as that's boring way of telling a story. They need to find balance with it
I like both approaches to story telling and it really depends on my mood. Sometimes I'm just not in a mood to have cut scenes constantly interrupting my game play. DMC5 does this a lot and it's annoying. Maybe it stops eventually but by the time I got to the bird guy I was just tired of seeing it. I recently played Ender lillies because I just wanted more gameplay and less story telling interrupting my gameplay.
I think it is good to explore more ways to convey story and make a narrative, and sure that can reduce cutscenes (although I like them), but needing to scavenge lore and having to put it together (even more because you'll likely pick them in somewhat random order) makes it a lot worse for me. But if they can make better ways to tell a story I'm willing to try.
Agreed. The way From Soft does it isn't my favorite style and I prefer more cut scenes. You literally have to read item descriptions in those games to get a real understand of what's going on. That's to much for me. It's fine though I play those games more for the gameplay the story isn't why I play a from soft game.
Every now and then though I get annoyed at constant cut scene after cut scene. Especially when I have limited time to play and I just want some real game play before I have to get off and be an adult again.
Reading books in the game to make narrative is an old thing for me.
yeah, ngl, putting sex scenes and tiddy up-front in games doesn't really count as narrative pushing to me.
I still remember the memes from TLOU 2 with Abby's sex scene and it wasn't in the positive sense either.
Like if I wanted sex scenes, I'd go watch porn or something. Sex in games just isn't as big of a narrative push as Druckman/others think it is. Gaming is usually cantered around being engaging/fun, not getting one horny and going for a ham shank, instead of actually playing the game.
Uh oh, we better tell BioWare and CD Projekt then xD
I'll die on that hill lol. I honestly did not at all care for any sex scene in any of those games, especially the pole dancer in Metro/sex scene near the end, none of them did anything for me, besides taking me right out of the serious experience those games were trying to push.
(ME being a game about galactic domination/eradication, Witcher giving us death-like antagonists, and Metro focusing on factions out to kill us and malformed-like creatures hunting everyone every day makes sex scenes really not vibe with those games with what is at stake).
I do agree, same for movies for me. When I was a horny teen pre internet sure I loved these soft porn sex scenes in action movies, nowadays I find them just pointless. Not that love can't be possible on an action movie or that people don't make sex during war or tense situations, I just don't need to watch it on a movie, I can just grab a porn video on net.
Yeah, especially for old movies with me. I originally was like "wow tiddy in Nightmare on Elm Street", but now I look back and I'm asking myself "did this really need to be in a horror movie, where it's mainly about death and escaping a horrifying antagonist?"
That film Blood Surf was especially raunchy in having an actual sex scene in it (you don't see any bits, but you def see some tiddy and obv sex going on in a pool of water), despite that entire film being about killer Gators.
I feel like sex scenes gel super well with say, Romantic movies, since romance/Sex pair well with one another, but sex being paired with horror/action just feels janky and the pair do not compliment one another (though sex comedies exist and sorta compliment each other, like "There's something about Mary", for example).
That being said, I'm not against sex scenes, I just feel like movie writers/game writers don't think that far ahead on what best fits their narratives when it comes to feeling like sex has to be added to boost appeal, when it often than not doesn't need to be added, and can instead be replaced with higher stakes instead.
We've already seen Neil ante up the drama by showing us Joel getting his face utterly smashed in, and that was probably more gripping from a player perspective than it was for us to watch a moody and roided Abby having a weirdly directed sex scene, that didn't really add much to the plot, nor it's ending.