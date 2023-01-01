Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts for the Final Week of 2022 - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 52, 2022, which ended January 1, 2023.

Elden Ring and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in second and third places, respectively. Ready or Not shot up from 10th to fourth place, while Cyberpunk 2077 is up three spots to fifth place.

High On Life in its third week dropped from fourth to sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to seventh place. God of War dropped three spots to eighth place and FIFA 23 fell from sixth to ninth place. Grounded re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Read or Not Cyberpunk 2077 High On Life Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War FIFA 23 Grounded

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

