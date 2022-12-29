Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tops the Japanese Chart, NS Sells 164K, PS5 Sells 69K, XS Sells 1K - Sales

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 375,665 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 25, 2022. The game has now sold 4,338,931 units at retail.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in second place with sales of 121,173 units, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in third place with sales of 44,465 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 41,887 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 163,556 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 68,819 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,161 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,109 units, and the 3DS sold 238 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 375,665 (4,338,931) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 121,173 (3,687,814) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 44,465 (887,722) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 41,887 (5,014,375) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 37,935 (2,960,006) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 25,727 (71,900) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 23,097 (198,403) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 22,148 (5,065,191) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 22,001 (1,114,132) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,426 (2,782,933)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 83,975 (3,572,012) PlayStation 5 – 59,352 (2,059,945) Switch – 42,430 (19,048,341) Switch Lite – 37,151 (5,103,694) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,467 (317,444) PlayStation 4 – 3,161 (7,842,044) Xbox Series S – 778 (225,984) Xbox Series X – 331 (172,411) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 238 (1,189,711)

