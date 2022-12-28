PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2023 Announced - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog, following a leak, has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for January 2023. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 until Monday, February 6, 2023.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PS5 and PS4, Fallout 76 for the PS4, and Axiom Verge 2 for the PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for January 2023 will be announced soon.

Check out the latest information below:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4, PS5 Cal Kestis’ story begins here. Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis’ journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi. Fight to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors, use your Jedi training to strategically approach every fight, and visit far-flung corners of the Star Wars galaxy, packed with new characters, creatures, enemies and droid. Fallout 76 | PS4 Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. Axiom Verge 2 | PS4, PS5 Explore two connected worlds, wield ancient tech and question reality in this explorative platformer sequel, which expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities and gameplay. Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines, battle monsters and use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive. Last chance to download December’s Monthly Games PlayStation Plus members have until Monday January 2 to add Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant to their game library. PlayStation Plus Spotify Playlist Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles