Gran Turismo Series Sales Top 90 Million Units

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have announced the Gran Turismo series has sold over 90 million units worldwide as of November 16, 2022.

"In the last 25 years, the cumulative sales total of the series have reached over 90 million copies as of November 16, 2022," said Polyphony Digital president and Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

"And this result is something that could not be accomplished by ourselves alone.

"Behind that 90 million figure, there are all the people of the media who conveyed the allure of Gran Turismo to their readers. There are the people of PlayStation who sold GT for us around the world with passion, and there is the incredible amount of support from the retailers who interfaced with our users."

The first Gran Turismo released for the PlayStation on December 23, 1997 in Japan, in Europe on May 8, 1998 and in North America on May 12, 1998.

The latest Gran Turismo game, Gran Turismo 7, released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

