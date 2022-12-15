Dragon Quest Treasures Debuts on the Japanese Chart, NS Sells 158K, PS5 Sells 19K, XS Sells 2K - Sales

posted 2 days ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 277,676 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 11, 2022. The game has now sold 3,702,482 units at retail.

Dragon Quest Treasures (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 143,650 units.

Witch on the Holy Night (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 39,759 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth place wit sales of 26,585 units.

Splatoon 3 (NS) came in third place with sales of 51,315 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in sixth place with sales of 21,583, while Minecraft (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 21,094 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while the other game was for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 158,106 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 18,822 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,150 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,524 units, and the 3DS sold 64 units.

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 277,676 (3,702,482) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 143,650 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,315 (3,497,714) [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex, 12/08/22) – 39,759 (New) [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex, 12/08/22) – 26,585 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,583 (4,499,748) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 21,094 (2,898,728) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 17,187 (810,251) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,466 (31,113) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,239 (938,508)

Switch OLED Model – 102,962 (3,390,128) Switch – 30,608 (18,958,786) Switch Lite – 24,536 (5,038,494) PlayStation 5 – 16,615 (1,936,173) PlayStation 4 – 3,150 (7,835,722) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,207 (301,901) Xbox Series S – 1,306 (224,331) Xbox Series X – 218 (172,045) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 64 (1,189,425)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

