Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection Launches January 26, 2023 for PS5, PS4, and Switch

Publisher and developer Bliss Brain announced Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on January 26, 2023.

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection includes 21 versions of six games in the Wonder Boy series.

Bliss Brain is pleased to announce that the Digital version of the Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection will be available for Switch, PS4 and PS5 on January 26th, 2023.

Featuring 21 versions of 6 games!https://t.co/sloccM0VTU…#WonderBoy #MonsterWorld pic.twitter.com/4wvXZpHoqF — Bliss Brain (@BlissBrain2) December 15, 2022

Read details on the game below:

Featuring 21 versions of six of the most iconic Wonder Boy games ever released, this incredible compilation brings the influential platformer series to today’s hardware.

Through the 1980s and 1990s the Wonder Boy series gained a vast cult following thanks to its distinct blend of energetic platforming, action RPG elements, and even shoot ’em up gameplay. And now you can enjoy a diverse spread of the Wonder Boy games that have left a powerful legacy throughout gaming, from the 1986 arcade original to 1994’s Monster World IV.

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection brings the series up-to-date with precise ports for today’s hardware, and new features such as the ability to rewind your game at any moment.

Whether you’re a retro devotee wanting to catch up on this important piece of gaming history, a Wonder Boy fan looking to play your favorites on cutting edge hardware or are simply looking to experience the very best in nostalgic gameplay, Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection is about as essential as it gets.

Key Features:

Wonder Boy, Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair, Wonder Boy The Dragon‘s Trap, Wonder Boy in Monster World, and Monster World IV in a total of 21 ports.

Every title expertly ported to modern consoles, with extended features like filter, shader, a rewind option and an art gallery!

Revisit one of the most unique, important platformers of the 1980s and 1990s.

Get your nostalgia on with crisp chiptune audio and perfect pixel art.

Included Games:

Wonder Boy Wonder Boy / International / Arcade (SYSTEM-1) Wonder Boy / Japan / SG-1000 Super Wonder Boy / Japan / Master System / SEGA MARK III Wonder Boy / International / Master System / SEGA MARK III Revenge of Drancon / International / Game Gear Wonder Boy / Japan / Game Gear

Wonder Boy in Monster Land Wonder Boy in Monster Land / International / Arcade (SYSTEM-2) Wonder Boy in Monster Land / International / Master System / SEGA MARK III Wonder Boy in Monster Land / Japan / Arcade (SYSTEM-2) Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land / Japan / Master System / SEGA MARK III

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap / International / Master System / SEGA MARK III Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap / International / Game Gear Monster World II / Japan / Master System / SEGA MARK III Monster World II: The Dragon’s Trap / Japan / Game Gear

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair / International / Arcade (SYSTEM-16) Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair / International / Mega Drive / Genesis

Wonder Boy in Monster World Wonder Boy in Monster World / International / Mega Drive / Genesis Wonder Boy in Monster World / International / Master System / SEGA MARK III Wonder Boy V: Monster World III / Japan / Mega Drive

Monster World IV Monster World IV / International / Mega Drive / Genesis Monster World IV / Japan / Mega Drive



