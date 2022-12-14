Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut Launches in 2023 - News

/ 500 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publishers XSEED Games and developer Acquire announced Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America in 2023, while the Kati’s Route DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed.

The Kati’s Route DLC will be included in the Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the Director's Cut below:

Updated from its original release for a new generation, AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut places players in the role of Nanashi, an otaku mysteriously transformed into a vampire and thrust into a conspiracy of “Synthisters” plaguing the electronics mecca. Alongside a colorful cast of allies known as the “Akiba Freedom Fighters,” Nanashi must defend his fellow otaku from vampire predators, discovering that the best strategy to defeat them is to strip them of their bare essentials and expose them to the cleansing power of the sun! Featuring a fully-voiced “true ending” route starring lovable maid Kati, original side quests starring the offbeat otaku denizens of Akihabara, and an arsenal of new weapons and armor, AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut brings modern supernatural adventure for the Japanophile of discerning tastes.

Akihabara’s seen it all, from Japan’s post-war reconstruction to the economic bubblegum crisis of the ’80s. Always on the cutting edge of progress, with a little something to offer even the most unconventional of appetites, it was almost inevitable that this singular technocracy of indulgence would turn into the perfect hunting ground for “Synthisters”—vampires who prey upon the life energy of the town’s unsuspecting figurine-chasers, maid café connoisseurs and cosplayers.

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed tells the story of one such unfortunate soul: a young man named Nanashi who was lured into a trap and transformed into one of the walking undead. However, he was spared the worst of his fate by the bloody kiss of a mysterious Synthister hunter named Shizuku. Together with the rest of his companions in an organization unofficially dubbed the “Akiba Freedom Fighters,” Nanashi and Shizuku must uncover the truth behind the Synthister plague and save Akiba from being overrun by violent, antisocial energy vampires.

And of course, the best way to fight vampires is to strip them down to their skivvies so they melt in the noonday sun…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles