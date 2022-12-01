Persona 5 Series Sales Top 8.3 million Units, Persona Series Tops 16.8 Million Units - Sales

Atlus announced the new remastered versions of Persona 5 Royal have sold over one million units worldwide since its October 21 release as of the end of November. When you add the PS4 version of Persona 5 Royal sales are over 3.3 million units worldwide on the same date.

The Persona 5 series of games - Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers, and Persona 5 Dancing Star Night - have sold a combined 8.3 million units worldwide as of the end of November.

The Persona series has now sold over 16.8 million units worldwide as of the end of November.

Persona 5 Royal is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

