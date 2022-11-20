Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Debuts on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 46, 2022, which ended November 20, 2022.

There were three new games to debut in the top 10 this week. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuted in seventh place, Nobody - The Turnaround debuted in eighth place, and the American Truck Simulator - Texas expansion debuted in 10th place.

Three versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II were in the top 10 this week. One version took second place, one took fourth place, and the other came in fifth place.

Pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Warhammer 40,000: Darktide shot up from sixth to third place, while the pre-orders for the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Imperial Edition entered the top 10 in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Pre-order

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Upgrade to Vault Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Vault Edition Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - NEW Nobody - The Turnaround - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Imperial Edition - Pre-order American Truck Simulator - Texas - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

