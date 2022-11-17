Volition Moving From Deep Silver to a Subsidiary of Gearbox - News

posted 50 minutes ago

Embracer Group announced the Saints Row developer Volition will be moving from a subsidiary of Deep Silver to one of The Gearbox Entertainment Company.

"Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition," reads the announcement. "This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last."

The latest entry in the Saints Row series "did not meet the full expectations and left the fanbase partially polarized," stated Embracer Group. It did perform "in line with management expectations in the quarter."

Saints Row released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 23, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

