Former Amazon Studios Executives Opens New Game Studio Astrid Entertainment

The former Amazon Studios and Fox Network Group senior media executive Sharon Tal Yguado announced the opening of a new video game studio called Astrid Entertainment.

The studio has received a seven figure investment from multiple investors including NetEase Games, Stardom, and Tower 26. The leadership team will be announced over the coming months. This includes developers that have worked at big budget studios and independent studios.

Astrid Entertainment is developing its first game that is described as having a "fantastical interactive world, grounded in rich lore, environmental worldbuilding, and system design to encourage the emergence of multiplayer stories."

Players in the game will get to "evolve worlds differently based on their actions and choices" and "get to explore the world, go on adventures, meet its fascinating characters, learn new skills, collect and share resources, all whilst building new bonds that grow and evolve over time."

"I love developing rich worlds and watching millions of people engage and build communities around them," said Astrid Entertainment CEO Sharon Tal Yguado. "We are seeing a new generation that wants something different. They enjoy walking into evocative worlds that give them freedom, let them hang out with their friends, explore, discover and create their own stories.

"I am incredibly lucky to have found and partnered with like-minded visionary game developers who are already pushing boundaries in this medium. We can’t wait to announce our incredibly talented gaming leadership team. Soon!"

