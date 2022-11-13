Nintendo of Japan Refusing to Repair Products if Customers Harass Employees - News

Nintendo of Japan has a new policy in which it can refuse to repair products if the customer has harassed its employees or made an unreasonable request, according to a report from Kyodo News.

"We made the decision after concluding our customers would understand because of the reputation we have built of faithfully responding to them," a PR at Nintendo told Kyodo News.

Reasons for refusing to report a product (via VideoGamesChronicle) includes intimidation, threats, making insulting or denigrating remarks, invasion of privacy, excessive demands like asking for free repair after the warranty has expired, demanding an apology from Nintendo, excessing repeating the same request or complaint, and defamatory comments on social networks or websites.

"When making an enquiry about a repaired product, please refrain from using any actions (including but not limited to those listed below) that go beyond what is socially acceptable as a means of fulfilling your request," reads Nintendo updated repairs page.

"If we deem that any of these actions have taken place, we may refuse to replace or repair the product. Furthermore, if the Company deems the conduct to be malicious, it will contact the police, a lawyer, etc. and take the appropriate action."

There are no laws in Japan that prevent harassment by customers, however, some companies have added anti-harassment rules into its terms and conditions.

"Some corporations began taking a resolute stance against the issue, which is effective," said an official at Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Kansai University social psychology professor Hiromi Ikeuchi added, "In recent years, posts on social media have made visible the harassment various industries are exposed to, and consumer attitudes are also changing. As a result, Nintendo has successfully kept with the times by making a decision that society was ready to accept."

