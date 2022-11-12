Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 623 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 6, 2022.

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion debuted in eighth place.

FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 remained in second and third places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and Gotham Knights is up one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Gotham Knights Red Dead Redemption 2 Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - NEW Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles