Modern Warfare II Once Again Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 682 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has remained in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 6, 2022.

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion debuted in fourth place and Harvestella debuted in 10th place.

FIFA 23 remained in second place, while NBA 2K23 is up from fourth to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and Gotham Knights dropped one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gotham Knights Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Harvestella - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles