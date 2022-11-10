We Were Here Forever Arrives January 31, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Total Mayhem Games announced the cooperative adventure game, We Were Here Forever, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 31, 2023 for $17.99 / €17.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 10.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Will You Unravel the Mystery?

We Were Here Forever is the latest standalone entry in the We Were Here series, bringing fans back to the mysterious Castle Rock with a next level experience, award-winning puzzle design, and an even more thrilling 12-plus hours story, leading up to a grand finale!

In this cooperative adventure you and your partner wake up locked and separated in the sinister dungeons of Castle Rock. With your trusty walkie-talkie as your only means of communication, you and your partner must solve mind-blowing puzzles together to escape once again – or so you hope!

In the cold Antarctic Castle Rock, a haunted and forgotten castle stands nearby a town named Rockbury. Once outside the Keep you will begin to uncover the story of Rockbury

and the town’s inhabitants, who once planned a resistance against the King in order to escape this mysterious realm outside space and time… Every adventure can unfold differently thanks to a more freeform design allowing these explorers to unravel their own fate. Which begs the everlasting question: Does one ever… truly… escape Castle Rock?

Next-Level Co-Op Experience

We Were Here Forever is the most lively, record-breaking standalone escape experience so far in the series. At its release, the game became one of the Top Steam Releases of May 2022 and received praise from many critics, who applauded it for the unique, cooperative nature of its game design. We Were Here Forever received several awards, including the prestigious Best Game Design from the Dutch Game Awards and more recently the TIGA nomination for Best Puzzle Game.

With the cross-play launch on consoles, Total Mayhem Games strives to make it easier for players to connect with each other and develop lifetime friendships!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles