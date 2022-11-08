Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Three versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II debuted in the top five on the French charts for week 43, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 5 version debuted in first place, the PlayStation 4 version came in second place, and the Xbox Series X|S version entered the charts in third place.

The PS4 version of FIFA 23 dropped three spots to fourth place. The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Gotham Knights

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 Gotham Knights

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 F1 22 Xbox One FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 F1 22 Nintendo Switch Bayonetta 3 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Bayonetta 3 - Trinity Mascarade Edition PC FIFA 23 Farming Simulator 22 Minecraft

