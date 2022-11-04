Final Fantasy XVI Release Date to be Announced Before the End of 2022 - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Final Fantasy XVI director Hiroshi Takai in an interview with Famitsu and translated by Gematsu revealed development on the the upcoming RPG is about "95 percent" done.

"Currently, we’re playing through the game day after day, ironing out any rough patches, and brushing up some performance and rendering issues," said Takai. "After that comes bug fixes."

Producer Naoki Yoshida added Square Enix should be able to announce the release date before the end of the year. Right now the game is only confirmed for Summer 2023.

"We’re planning to put out even more information before the end of the year, so I think we’ll be able to tell you [a release date] at that time," said Yoshida. "It won’t be any later than summer, so don’t worry."

Yoshida added, "Since I’ve grown so accustomed to the development environment of online games over these past few years, I was a little surprised at how quickly we had to go gold.

"If you consider the production of physical discs, shipping them worldwide… all of that takes several months of physical time after going gold. So when we say development is 95 percent complete, some might say, ‘well then release it immediately,’ but that’s the reality of the situation."

Yoshida in a separate interview with 4Gamer.net said a new trailer will be released by the end of the year and a release date should be shared at that time.

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles