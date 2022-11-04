5 Ratchet & Clank Games Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium, Rift Apart Gets Classic Armor Pack - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The original Ratchet & Clank game from Insomniac Games released 20 years ago on November 4, 2002 for the PlayStation 2.

Insomniac Games is celebrating the anniversary of the series with the release of the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack available today for free in the PlayStation 5 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The pack includes five armors inspired by other entries in the series:

Commando Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Marauder Armor inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked

Clank armor to celebrate the greatest of pals

Insomniac Games will be adding five more Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium on November 15 to go with the five games already available on the service.

Currently on PlayStation Plus Premium:

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)

Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium on November 15:

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Read a message from the President of Insomniac Games Ted Price below:

"When we were in early production on the original Ratchet & Clank in 2001, we were trying to find the right tone for the story. Brian Hastings had come up with the core concept for the game and we had moved quickly into prototyping. The tricky part was finding the right comedic flavor for our scenes.

"As someone who’s incapable of writing humor, I was waiting anxiously to see if Brian, John Lally and Oliver Wade who had been collaborating on the scripts could thread the needle and find something that was laugh-out-loud funny without being slapstick.

"I remember a bunch of us crowded around an old CRT TV watching our first test cinematic. It was the ad for Al’s Roboshack where Captain Qwark (voiced by the great Jim Ward) states in his typically snarky tone “There’s nothing worse than staring down a Blargian Snagglebest…from the inside”. Even though I knew the script by heart, after watching the scene I laughed out loud. The lines, the delivery, the animation, the subtle social commentary – everything fit. To me, that ended up being the scene that set the comedic tone for the entire franchise."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles