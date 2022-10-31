Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Launches March 9, 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced the survival horror game Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on March 9, 2023.

It will be available in a standard edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The latter includes the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set, digital art book, and original soundtrack.

Those who purchase the game before March 22, 2023 will get the Ruka-exclusive costume Marie Rose Outfit from the Dead or Alive series.

Those who pre-order the game will receive the Ruka costume Fox Mask (white / red), Misaki costume Fox Mask (black / red), Choshiro costume Fox Mask (black / blue), and Ruka Misaki and Choshiro Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was released in 2008 for Wii as the fourth title in the Fatal Frame / Project Zero series. Following the remastered version of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, the masterpiece of the Fatal Frame series will be brought to life again with upgraded graphics.

When the protagonists were children they visited the isolated Rogetsu Island. In the midst of a festival, they disappeared mysteriously. The title begins when the girls decide to go back and visit the island again in search of the lost memories of that day.

Attempt to repel encroaching ghosts, relying only on a faint glow from a flashlight and a camera with the ability to photograph unimaginable things, the Camera Obscura.

Camera Obscura

An old camera with the ability to repel vengeful ghosts and seal away their power by photographing them.

Equip stronger lenses and change out different films to capture even more powerful photos.

Reveal “things that cannot be seen” to find clues that will help in discovery of lost things.

Exploring Rogetsu Island

Explore the dimly lit Western-style mansions and abandoned hospitals on the island by relying on the moonlight and the faint light of a flashlight.

moonlight and the faint light of a flashlight. The story progresses by “touching” places that may call your attention.

From past newspaper articles and notes, you will discover about the past in which abominable incidents happened and unravel the lost memories of the protagonist, and find the truth.

