Splatoon 3 Tops the Japanese Charts, PS5 Tops 2 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 807 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 66,036 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 23, 2022. The game has now sold 3,184,154 units at retail in Japan.

Persona 5 Royal (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 45,998 units. The PlayStation 5 version sold 5,051 units.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 24,069 units.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is in fourth place with sales of 10,313 units. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,157 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,553 units and Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,431 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 54,637 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 28,661 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,158 units, the 3DS sold 57 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

PlayStation 5 sales have now surpassed two million units lifetime in Japan. It took the PS5 101 weeks to reach the milestone. This compares to the 90 weeks it took the PS4 to reach the milestone and 73 weeks for the PS3.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 66,036 (3,184,154) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 45,998 (New) [NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco, 10/20/2022) – 24,069 (New) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 10,313 (169,438) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 6,157 (206,084) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,553 (4,878,570) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,431 (2,827,274) [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 5,107 (44,997) [PS5] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 5,051 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X All-In-One Package Version 1-6 (Square Enix, 10/20/22) – 5,015 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 38,079 (2,824,769) PlayStation 5 – 26,238 (1,749,737) Switch – 15,372 (18,796,415) Xbox Series S – 3,951 (207,194) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,423 (278,046) Switch Lite – 1,186 (4,902,360) Xbox Series X – 207 (164,803) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 57 (1,189,032) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,932)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles