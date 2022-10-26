CD Projekt Announces The Witcher Remake - News

Publisher CD Projekt RED and developer Fool’s Theory have announced a remake of the original The Witcher rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5, called The Witcher Remake.

The remake is in the early stages of development at Fool’s Theory, where veteran Witcher staff are involved. CD Projekt RED is providing full creative supervision.

The Witcher Remake was previously teased as Project Canis Majoris. Since the game is still early in development it will be a while before the publisher or developer talk about the remake in any detail.

"The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt RED," said CD Projekt RED head of studio Adam Badowski. "It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.

"Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait."

