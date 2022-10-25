Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix Headed West in 2023 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher PQube announced the 3D battle action game, Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix, will launch in the West in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

View the Western release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Alice Gear AEGiS is an exciting 3D battle action game coming to consoles—gear up, strap in, and get battling! Vice has taken your world and only you can take it back! As an Actress with an aptitude for wielding this special gear, you train under AEGiS, a corporation charged with defence against the Vice. Fight against your fellow teammates in simulations, using unique customizable combinations of your Alice Gear to get stronger, faster and better than ever before! Follow the lives of your teammates, and learn about their motivations and feelings as you bring your team together.

Choose from a Variety of Cute Teammates!

Unique customizable playable characters with different personalities and distinctive skill sets!

In-Game Shop for Fun Customization!

Features various new clothing items, mech suit variations, weapons, and accessories to customize for that extra kawaii touch!

Visual Novel Elements to Enjoy

Dive into the overarching story of the game and enjoy fun contextual dialogue cut scenes to further understand your character and give heart-warming engagement!

Energetic Combat Battles!

Fight one-versus-one or tag team, build your ultimate team, or gear up to fight solo!

Online Battles with Your Friends!

Use the online function to invite your friends to battle and see who has what it takes to be the best Actress in AEGiS!

