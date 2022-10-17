PS5 Sales Top 24 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 2-8 - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 272,442 units sold for the week ending October 8, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 113.83 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 238,430 units to bring its lifetime sales to 24.23 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 171,434 units to bring their lifetime sales to 17.40 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 37,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 60,000 units. PS4 sold 275,222 units for the week ending October 10, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 110,936 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,836 units, and the Xbox One sold 140 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 595,792 units (-68.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 2,370 (1.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 33,469 units (24.3%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 25,123 units (-93.2%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,270 units (-96.8%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 1,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 31,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 15,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 12.11 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 7.25 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.09 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 272,442 ( 113,834,158 ) PlayStation 5 - 238,430 ( 24,230,739 ) Xbox Series X|S - 171,434 ( 17,399,732 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,836 ( 117,007,809 ) Xbox One - 140 ( 51,277,984 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 98,473 Switch - 94,909 Xbox Series X|S - 92,346 PlayStation 4 - 1,341 Xbox One - 97

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 97,333

Switch - 74,838 Xbox Series X|S - 59,427

PlayStation 4 - 447 Xbox One - 35 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 90,939 PlayStation 5 - 31,182 Xbox Series X|S - 12,873 PlayStation 4 - 28 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,756 PlayStation 5 - 11,442 Xbox Series X|S - 6,788

PlayStation 4 - 20 Xbox One - 4 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

