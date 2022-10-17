By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 Sales Top 24 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 2-8

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,098 Views

    The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 272,442 units sold for the week ending October 8, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 113.83 million units lifetime.

    The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 238,430 units to bring its lifetime sales to 24.23 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 171,434 units to bring their lifetime sales to 17.40 million units.

    PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 37,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 60,000 units. PS4 sold 275,222 units for the week ending October 10, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 110,936 units.

    The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,836 units, and the Xbox One sold 140 units.

    Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 595,792 units (-68.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 2,370 (1.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 33,469 units (24.3%).

    The PlayStation 4 is down 25,123 units (-93.2%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,270 units (-96.8%).

    Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 1,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 31,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 15,000 units.

    2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 12.11 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 7.25 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.09 million units.

    Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

    1. Switch - 272,442 (113,834,158)
    2. PlayStation 5 - 238,430 (24,230,739)
    3. Xbox Series X|S - 171,434 (17,399,732)
    4. PlayStation 4 - 1,836 (117,007,809)
    5. Xbox One - 140 (51,277,984)
    Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
    1. PlayStation 5 - 98,473
    2. Switch - 94,909
    3. Xbox Series X|S - 92,346
    4. PlayStation 4 - 1,341
    5. Xbox One - 97
    Europe hardware estimates:
    1. PlayStation 5 - 97,333
    2. Switch - 74,838
    3. Xbox Series X|S - 59,427
    4. PlayStation 4 - 447
    5. Xbox One - 35
    Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
    1. Switch - 90,939
    2. PlayStation 5 - 31,182
    3. Xbox Series X|S - 12,873
    4. PlayStation 4 - 28
    5. Xbox One - 4
    Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
    1. Switch - 11,756
    2. PlayStation 5 - 11,442
    3. Xbox Series X|S - 6,788
    4. PlayStation 4 - 20
    5. Xbox One - 4

    VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

    This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

    Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

    A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


    jvmkdg (8 hours ago)

    what day do uk and europe numbers come out?

    trunkswd jvmkdg (8 hours ago)

    Chris from GamesIndustry hasn't said anything on when the monthly UK and Europe reports for September will come out. But probably later this week or next week. NPD comes out on Friday.

    Mars2001 trunkswd (8 hours ago)

    Yes but for old Q.September.No matter now.This is the first week for new Holidays Q.3.9M for Sony and 10.7M for Switch in 2021.Dont see increase for ps5 until now.3.9M is very Low.

    jvmkdg (6 hours ago)

    The PS5 is close to surpassing sales of the original Xbox

    darthv72 (7 hours ago)

    24m a month before the 2 year mark. Congrats PS5. The gap between PS5 and Series is almost 7m now.

    Mars2001 darthv72 (7 hours ago)

    Because the year in VG is holidays
    Now is the third year-holiday period

