UK Report: Activision Blizzard Deal Would Give Xbox a Leading Position in All Genres, Except Sports - News

/ 511 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in a new report on Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard mentioned if the deal were to be approved and the merger were to take place it would give Microsoft a leading position in every genre in gaming, except for sports games.

"The Merged Entity’s games would include some of the biggest and highest selling franchises across various genres, such as shooters (eg CoD, Halo, Gears of War, Doom, Overwatch), role playing games (eg World of Warcraft, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Diablo), racing and flying games (eg Forza), action and adventure games (eg Minecraft), and others.

"According to one of the Parties’ competitors, the only category where Microsoft would not have a leading position would be in sports games, where Electronic Arts (EA), a game producer and publisher, has the strongest position."

The report mentioned one third-party company claims Nintendo's business model is different from Sony's and Microsoft's and said Nintendo's consoles are marketed as family-friendly and has less focus on violence and shooting games.

"One third party explained that Nintendo’s business model differs from that of Sony’s and Microsoft’s, and that Nintendo competes more closely with companies outside of the gaming industry." reads the report. "For example, Nintendo has products such as Wii Fit, which are not traditional games and may compete with fitness apps and other non-game apps.

"This third party also explained that Nintendo’s audience differs from other consoles, as its games are marketed as family-friendly with less focus on heavy violence or shooting games (eg Mario Kart and Super Mario)."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles