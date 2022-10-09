FIFA 23 Tops the Swiss Charts, Gran Turismo 7 Takes 2nd - Sales

FIFA 23 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 39th week of 2022.

Three PlayStation games re-entered the top 10. Gran Turismo 7 came in second place, Horizon: Forbidden West came in fifth place, and The Last Of Us Part I came in seventh place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and three PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 39, 2022: FIFA 23 - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports The Last of Us Part I Minecraft NBA 2K23 Mario Party Superstars

