Steam Deck No Longer Requires a Reservation, Dock Now Available

Valve in an update video announced a reservation is no longer required to purchase a Steam Deck.

Also now available is the Steam Deck Docking Station. It is available for purchase for $89 on Steam and currently has an estimated delivery time of 1 to 2 weeks.

"Steam Deck Docking Station is designed to add extensibility to your gaming setup," reads the description to the Steam Deck Dock. "Whether connecting your Steam Deck to your living room TV, setting up on your work desk, or charging on your night stand, the Dock is perfect for extending the places and ways you can use your Steam Deck.

"Not too big or too small, Docking Station is exactly the right size and shape to hold Steam Deck securely. From the right angle USB-C connector at exactly the right length, to the molded rubber seat to ensure there’s no scratching, the Dock was made for Steam Deck."

View an image of the Steam Deck Docking Station below:

There was a report earlier this week from KDE's David Edmundson that revealed shipments for the Steam Deck have surpassed one million units.

"They have crossed over a million, and they're still processing back orders," said Edmundson.

