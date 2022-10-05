FIFA 23 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, Has Bigger Launch Than FIFA 22 - Sales

FIFA 23 has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending October 1, 2022.

Sales for FIFA 23 were 1.6 percent higher than last year's FIFA 22. It might be a small increase, but this is after two straight years of decline in retail sales for the FIFA series.

The PlayStation 5 version of FIFA 23 was the biggest version as it accounted for 41 percent of sales at retail. This is followed by the PlayStation 4 version at 30 percent, the Xbox One version at 17 percent, and the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S versions at six percent each. The Switch version at launch saw sales up 20 percent compared to last year.

Splatoon 3 after three weeks in first place had to settle for second as sales were down 14 percent week-on-week. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga jumped up 10th to third place with sales up 252 percent. The PS5 version accounted for 63 percent of units sold at retail.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down two spots to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is down one spot to fifth place. Horizon Forbidden West was up two spots to sixth place.

Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium debuted in 12th place and NIS America's The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero debuted in 18th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 - NEW Splatoon 3 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Horizon: Forbidden West Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends Arceus



