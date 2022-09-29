Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon Wiglett - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for a brand-new Pokémon Wiglett that will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

View the Wiglett trailer below:

Read details on Wiglett below:

Category: Garden Eel Pokemon

Garden Eel Pokemon Type: Water

Water Height: 3’11” (1.2 m)

3’11” (1.2 m) Weight: 4 lbs. (1.8 kg)

4 lbs. (1.8 kg) Ability: Gooey / Rattled

Boasting an exceptional sense of smell, Wiglett is able to pick up scents from over 60 feet away. It has a skittish disposition and is constantly cautious of its surroundings. When it notices the scent of other Pokemon, Wiglett burrows into the sand to conceal itself.

Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean. It’s still unclear what the rest of its body hidden in the sand is like or how long it might be. It’s said that Wiglett’s resemblance to Diglett might be a mere coincidence—a result of its adaptation to its environment.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles