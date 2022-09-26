EA and Omega Force's Hunting Game is Titled Wild Hearts - News

Electronic Arts under its EA Originals label and Koei Tecmo studio Omega Force announced its "next great hunting game" is titled Wild Hearts. The game is set in "fantasy feudal Japan."

A reveal trailer is set to premiere on YouTube on September 28 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK.

"Prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan," reads the description to the reveal trailer. "Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind Dynasty Warriors, in partnership with Electronic Arts."

The hunt begins on Sept. 28. 🐺 Subscribe and set a reminder now to watch the reveal trailer for #PlayWildHearts. https://t.co/ebbQ478Qsi pic.twitter.com/TETchuMCP0 — WILD HEARTS (@playWildHearts) September 26, 2022

