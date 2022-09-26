By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
EA and Omega Force's Hunting Game is Titled Wild Hearts

EA and Omega Force's Hunting Game is Titled Wild Hearts - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 355 Views

Electronic Arts under its EA Originals label and Koei Tecmo studio Omega Force announced its "next great hunting game" is titled Wild HeartsThe game is set in "fantasy feudal Japan."

A reveal trailer is set to premiere on YouTube on September 28 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK.

"Prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan," reads the description to the reveal trailer. "Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind Dynasty Warriors, in partnership with Electronic Arts."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.