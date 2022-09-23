KAKU: Ancient Seal Launches in 2023 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer BINGOBELL announced the open-world action adventure fantasy game, KAKU: Ancient Seal, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023.

"With KAKU: Ancient Seal we wanted to create a sense of mystery and adventure, where you can forge your own path to victory," said BINGOBELL producer Brian Wang.

"We offer players little guidance, as we find it more rewarding to experiment and find what works for you. It’s that feeling of freedom and adventure, peppered with small goals all throughout, that we can’t get enough of, and we’re very proud of the strange, varied world we’ve come up with."

View the world premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

KAKU: Ancient Seal lets players navigate their own path through a mysterious continent full of strange creatures, ancient ruins, and unique tribes.

KAKU: Ancient Seal puts players in the role of a young primitive child, Kaku, who’s tasked with going on a journey across a sprawling continent. Accompanied by your pet pig, you’ll have to brave the four elemental regions—Flaming Mountain, Dragon Bone Desert, Misty Swamp, and Windy Snow Field—and conquer their lords if you’re to fulfill your destiny. Most importantly, you’ll have to find food, since your pig pal isn’t for eating.

It will take guts, whits, and skill to unearth the mysteries that lie deep within the ancient ruins of this land. Gather your own weapons, from wood, stone, and metal swords and shields to slingshots and other ranged weaponry. Gain access to multiple costumes and acquire new abilities by defeating bosses and completing quests. Maybe you’ll even make some new friends along the way!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles