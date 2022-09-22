By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Teaser Trailer to Premiere October 6

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 185 Views

Nintendo announced the world premiere teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film will be released at New York Comic Con on October 6 at 1 pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK. 

It isn't known if the teaser trailer will premiere during a panel or posted directly to YouTube.

The Super Mario Bros. animated film will hit theaters on April 7, 2023 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

Chris Pratt has been cast to voice protagonist Mario, with Charlie Day set to voice Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach and Jack Black will voice Bowser. 

Norion (49 minutes ago)

Well I now look forward to that day.

  • 0