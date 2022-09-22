Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Teaser Trailer to Premiere October 6 - News

Nintendo announced the world premiere teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film will be released at New York Comic Con on October 6 at 1 pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK.

It isn't known if the teaser trailer will premiere during a panel or posted directly to YouTube.

The Super Mario Bros. animated film will hit theaters on April 7, 2023 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

Chris Pratt has been cast to voice protagonist Mario, with Charlie Day set to voice Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach and Jack Black will voice Bowser.

