Picross S8 Launches September 29 for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Jupiter Corporation has announced Picross S8 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 29 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,000 yen / HK$79.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Play the eighth Picross in the S series together with others!

Make difficult puzzles more fun by working together on them!

Up to Four Players Can Play Together on One Switch

Play together with family and friends to get a fresh new experience different than the usual single player mode.

You will need to have the same number of controllers as players. The (L) and (R) Joy-Con controllers can also be used as separate controllers.

Touchscreen Support

Play using the touchscreen or controller—it’s up to you!

There are 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross piece puzzles, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and five Extra puzzles, a grand total of 485 puzzles!

