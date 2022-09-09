Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media Announces Captain America and Black Panther Game - News

/ 380 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo 2022 announced a Captain America and Black Panther game with a cinematic trailer. The title for the game has yet to be revealed.

The game is confirmed to be set during World War II and is a narrative-driven adventure game. It stars Captain America (Steve Rogers), Black Panther (Azzuri), Gabriel Jones, and Nanali.

"We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo," said Skydance New Media president Amy Hennig.

"Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road."

Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann added, "Our D23 Expo reveal is only the beginning of the action-packed adventure awaiting Marvel fans. Amy and the Skydance New Media team have a deep love and respect for our characters, have poured themselves into the core comic book inspiration, and will harness their incredible storytelling skills to craft an all-new, thrilling narrative experience. Stay tuned over the next months as we’ll share additional looks at our four heroes, two worlds, and one war."

View the cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming narrative-driven, ensemble adventure game set in the Marvel Universe, which marks the first initiative from the new AAA game studio, features an original story that will take players on a World War II-era adventure with four playable heroes at different points in the story:

A young Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America

Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the World War II-era Black Panther

Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos

Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network

Players can look forward to intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new globe-trotting adventure.

