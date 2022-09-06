Xbox Game Pass Adds Metal: Hellsinger, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition, Opus Magnum, Train Sim World 3, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, You Suck at Parking, Despot’s Game, and Metal: Hellsinger.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

Opus Magnum (PC) ID@Xbox

An open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Shenzhen I/O. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine – the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool – and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox

Available on day one with Game Pass: Explore three highly detailed routes and learn the controls of the nine high-powered locomotives in Train Sim World 3 with the brand-new Training Center. Battle through extreme weather with the new dynamic weather system and see volumetric skies powered by a new lighting system that breathes new life into the routes of Train Sim World 3.

Coming Soon

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox – September 13

A massive-scale real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13

Suit up as super-dogs Krypto and Ace to uncover Lex Luthor’s plot to pet-nap Metropolis’ strays. Soar through the skies, unleash your special abilities and protect the streets of Metropolis from Lex’s plans and bring the evil LexBots to heel.

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – September 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: You Suck at Parking is the world’s most extreme parking game, and the only racing game where the goal is to stop. The game is all physics based and you drive, drift, jump, and teleport through tricky courses. Collect cars, learn new mechanics, and customize your ride in this ever-evolving parking racer. When you’re done beating world records in the solo campaign, give your friends the hard shoulder in multiplayer, and battle to pull into podium position!

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – September 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: Guide puny humans through Despot’s Game – a rogue-like tactics army battler. Equip your team and sacrifice them through procedural dungeons as you fight enemies, and other players!

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – September 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Strike terror into the hearts of demons as you fight your way through eight Hells on an infernal journey to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance.

In Case You Missed It

Grid Legends (Console and PC) EA Play – Available now

Buckle up for high-octane racing as Grid Legends becomes the latest game to join The Play List with EA Play. Game Pass Ultimate members can experience edge-of-your-seat motorsport action, an immersive story mode in ‘Driven to Glory’, and stunning racing variety, as recurring EA Play events keep the wheel-to-wheel action alive.

DLC / Game Updates

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W – Available now

Game Pass members save 10%! Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W features a new Killer – Albert Wesker, The Mastermind – and two new Survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers.

Grounded: The Home Stretch Update – Available now

Grounded enters its home stretch as this is the final major update for Game Preview before the 1.0 Release on September 27. Pet gnats, shared saves, and enhanced weapon and armor upgrades systems are just a few of the new goodies you’ll find in this Home Stretch update.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC – Available beginning today

Xbox Game Pass members can save up to 10% on Crowns in the Xbox Store! Explore two new dungeons and continue your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths dungeon DLC. With new dungeons to conquer, stories to experience, and unique rewards to earn, ESO: Lost Depths is available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event – Available beginning today

The legacy of the legendary Grunt warlord, YapYap, continues in Season 2 of Halo Infinite. The Yappening is a one-time event that will run for two weeks during Season 2 and is coupled with a free 10-tier Event Pass offering players fun, whimsical rewards worthy of YapYap himself.

Fallout 76: The Pitt – September 13

Fallout 76 takes you to the Pitt. Journey outside of Appalachia for the first time and explore the City of Steel! Expeditions offer a new way to earn rewards through story-based missions and daily quests.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack – Available now

This Perk includes the exclusive Smash Boxer cosmetic set, an exclusive title card background and border, and a 120-minute gameplay Fame booster.

Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits – September 8

Explore the backstories of The Legion and Yui Kimura with 2 very rare outfits: The Legion’s High-Vis Horror and Yui’s Kumi-Daiko Performer.

Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack – September 13

Get an edge over the competition with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.

Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle – September 15

Boost your Arsenal with the powerful Twin Grakatas, their elegant Jade Weapon Skin, Jade Clem Emblem, Platinum and more for a limited time!

Leaving September 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Consider jumping back in to wrap up any loose ends or grab some extra achievements before they go! Remember you can save up to 20% on your purchase of these games to keep them in your library.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

