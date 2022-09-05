The Last of Us: Part I Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

The Last of Us: Part I has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending September 3, 2022. Sales for the game were about half of the number of units Saints Row sold last week.

Horizon: Forbidden West remained in place with sales dropping 46 percent week-on-week.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection debuted in third place, F1 Manager 2022 debuted in fourth place, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed debuted in 16th place, and Lego Brawls debuted in 30th place.

Saints Row after debuting in first place last week has fallen to sixth place with sales down 80 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Last of Us: Part I - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - NEW F1 Manager 2022 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Saints Row Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokémon Legends Arceus Animal Crossing: New Horizons

