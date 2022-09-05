The Last of Us: Part I Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 633 Views
The Last of Us: Part I has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending September 3, 2022. Sales for the game were about half of the number of units Saints Row sold last week.
Horizon: Forbidden West remained in place with sales dropping 46 percent week-on-week.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection debuted in third place, F1 Manager 2022 debuted in fourth place, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed debuted in 16th place, and Lego Brawls debuted in 30th place.
Saints Row after debuting in first place last week has fallen to sixth place with sales down 80 percent.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:
- The Last of Us: Part I - NEW
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - NEW
- F1 Manager 2022 - NEW
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Saints Row
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Pokémon Legends Arceus
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pretty good sales for TLoU Part 1. The difference with Saints Row is that it was on 4 platforms compared to 1 and sales tracking was also 4 days to 1 day as well. (Tuesday Saints Row launch vs Friday launch for LoU)
Honestly even with that in mind it doesn't sound like a great debut for a remake of such a high profile title, a lot of week 1 sales come from preorders anyways so the extra days don't matter quite as much as one might think. Of course it could still have strong legs in the long run and I could see them potentially bundling it with systems at some point like Forbidden West (which seems to have done wonders in that particular case).
True, some good points for sure. The debut could have been better but was cut short by the 70 dollar price tag. We'll see in time with legs on this one. It definitely has some people waiting for a discount. It might sell like the Miles Morales case where people buy it with the system as more and more stock comes in for the coming weeks and months. They have a big holiday quarter coming up, the PC version coming as well as the cross promotion and renewed synergy that will come from the HBO series. There's also the digital side of things as well since Sony reported a 70% digital share in their last quarterly report.