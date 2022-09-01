Valve: There Will be a Next-Gen Steam Deck in the Future - News

Valve developers in an interview with Weekly Famitsu discussed the Steam Deck and its future. Designer Greg Coomer said there are plans for a next-generation Steam Deck.

"Unless something major changes, there will be a next generation of Steam Deck products in the future," said Coomer via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle. "The theme, size and shape will change, and it might even become a streaming machine. Development of the Steam Deck will continue.

"One reason is that it is an extension of our core Steam platform. The Steam Deck is another PC in another form, but Steam has many other uses besides this handheld device, such as on TV or on the desktop, and we will continue to work to satisfy our customers as much as possible."

Steam Deck developer Pierre-Loup Griffais discussed improvements Valve has made with the Steam Deck since launch.

"We have already made improvements [to battery life] between the time of launch and now," said Griffais. "For example, we've made it possible to play refresh rates at 40 Hz, and we’re working hard to give users more control over how long their battery lasts.

"We're also constantly optimizing the operating system to reduce battery consumption when playing games that are not too demanding. This will improve the battery life. In any case, battery issues are at the top of our list of future improvements."

