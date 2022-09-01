Valve: There Will be a Next-Gen Steam Deck in the Future - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 232 Views
Valve developers in an interview with Weekly Famitsu discussed the Steam Deck and its future. Designer Greg Coomer said there are plans for a next-generation Steam Deck.
"Unless something major changes, there will be a next generation of Steam Deck products in the future," said Coomer via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle. "The theme, size and shape will change, and it might even become a streaming machine. Development of the Steam Deck will continue.
"One reason is that it is an extension of our core Steam platform. The Steam Deck is another PC in another form, but Steam has many other uses besides this handheld device, such as on TV or on the desktop, and we will continue to work to satisfy our customers as much as possible."
Steam Deck developer Pierre-Loup Griffais discussed improvements Valve has made with the Steam Deck since launch.
"We have already made improvements [to battery life] between the time of launch and now," said Griffais. "For example, we've made it possible to play refresh rates at 40 Hz, and we’re working hard to give users more control over how long their battery lasts.
"We're also constantly optimizing the operating system to reduce battery consumption when playing games that are not too demanding. This will improve the battery life. In any case, battery issues are at the top of our list of future improvements."
I love my steamdeck. Once I figured out how to install emulation station, I loaded it up with ps1, saturn, dreamcast and neogeo cd games. Awesome handheld pc.
Yah, that's the thing tho. I love it too and for the SAME exact reason :) I'm using 100% for emulators.
I'm not sure how this will fly in the long run; I know 3 people who got it and they are all using it for emulation. I tried (and wanted) to use to play actual Steam games but this is really far from being perfect. But as I got it mainly for emulation it is more than fine for me. Just not sure sure about its future.
I will say I find it plays certain games better than the xbox one x or series x. Especially quantum break, sunset overdrive and ryse son of rome. 60fps on those vs 30fps on xbox is a game changer.
Yeah, those are old-generation games tho. New games are just below 30FPS for the majority or with a very low resolution. This is really not ideal. Yes, you have some exceptions that are okay-ish but overall the performance is not there (at least for all the games I play personally).
After they the steamdeck to all the diehard steam players, we shall see if they can continue to sell this to new gamers. I would worry about a next gen version if this continues to have success for years to come.