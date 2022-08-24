Phil Spencer on Unions: 'We Recognize Workers' Needs to Feel Safe and Heard and Compensated Fairly' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg said he doesn't have experience with unions, however, he recognizes it is important for workers to feel sage and heard, as well as being compensating fairly for the work they do.

"I've never run an organization that has unions in it, but what I can say in working through this is we recognize workers' needs to feel safe and heard and compensated fairly in order to do great work," said Spencer. "We definitely see a need to support the workers in the outcomes that they want to have."

This isn't the first time Microsoft and Spencer has come out in support of unions. He previously stated unions are "a right of employees and something that can be a part of a relationship between a company and people who work at the company."

He added, "We absolutely support employees' right to organize and form unions."

Microsoft is in the midst of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, sent a letter to the FTC in June in support of the proposed acquisition.

Quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzards' Raven Software voted in May to form the first major union in the US video game industry.

