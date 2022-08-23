Deck13 Announces Fantasy Action RPG Atlas Fallen for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 Interactive have announced fantasy action RPG, Atlas Fallen, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods.

Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat.

Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign.

Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm.

Key Features:

Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.

Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.

Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.

Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.

