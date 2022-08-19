Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 Full North American Game List Revealed - News

Sega has announced the full North American lineup for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2.

The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch in Japan and North America on October 27. Europe has yet to receive a release date.

Here is the complete North America lineup:

Sega Genesis

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

The Ooze

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands: Extra

Ranger-X

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

SEGA CD

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

Bonus Games

Previously Unreleased Devi & Pii Star Mobile

New Ports Fantasy Zone Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) Spatter Super Locomotive VS Puyo Puyo Sun



