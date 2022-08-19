By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 Full North American Game List Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 390 Views

Sega has announced the full North American lineup for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2.

The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch in Japan and North America on October 27. Europe has yet to receive a release date.

View the full game list trailer below:

Here is the complete North America lineup:

Sega Genesis

  • After Burner II
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Crusader of Centy
  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Elemental Master
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe II
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
  • Midnight Resistance
  • The Ooze
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Populous
  • Rainbow Islands: Extra
  • Ranger-X
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Ristar
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong

SEGA CD

  • Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
  • Final Fight CD
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • Night Striker
  • The Ninja Warriors
  • Night Trap
  • Robo Aleste
  • Sewer Shark
  • Shining Force CD
  • Silpheed
  • Sonic The Hedgehog CD

Bonus Games

  • Previously Unreleased
    • Devi & Pii
    • Star Mobile
  • New Ports
    • Fantasy Zone
    • Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
    • Spatter
    • Super Locomotive
    • VS Puyo Puyo Sun

7 Comments
Leynos (2 hours ago)

RANGER MOTHERFUCKING X IS THERE! AT LAST! IT IS FREE!

  • +2
GoOnKid Leynos (2 hours ago)

Awesome game.

  • 0
Jumpin Leynos (2 hours ago)

It’s a shame they censored the title of Ranger Motherfucking X once again.

  • +1
GoOnKid (2 hours ago)

That's a pretty good list of games, actually. Many kick ass titles there.

  • +1
Jumpin GoOnKid (2 hours ago)

Yeah, a nice list they have there with some very interesting titles. A lot of games from outside their regular low price software collection dumps.

  • 0
GoOnKid (33 minutes ago)

But the best game by far from this list has got to be .... Super Locomotive!

  • 0
Mr Puggsly (2 hours ago)

I just want notable Sega CD games. Some of those Genesis games are cool, but very random.

Also, the few notable 32X games would be amazing. They could put together an awesome library of Sega CD and 32X titles if that was their focus.

  • 0