Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 Full North American Game List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 390 Views
Sega has announced the full North American lineup for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2.
The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch in Japan and North America on October 27. Europe has yet to receive a release date.
View the full game list trailer below:
Here is the complete North America lineup:
Sega Genesis
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- The Ooze
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands: Extra
- Ranger-X
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
SEGA CD
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- The Ninja Warriors
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
Bonus Games
- Previously Unreleased
- Devi & Pii
- Star Mobile
- New Ports
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
- Spatter
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
RANGER MOTHERFUCKING X IS THERE! AT LAST! IT IS FREE!
That's a pretty good list of games, actually. Many kick ass titles there.
I just want notable Sega CD games. Some of those Genesis games are cool, but very random.
Also, the few notable 32X games would be amazing. They could put together an awesome library of Sega CD and 32X titles if that was their focus.