Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 Re-Enter the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 7, 2022.

Two PlayStation titles have re-entered the top 10. Horizon Forbidden West came in sixth place, while Gran Turismo 7 came in 10th place.

FIFA 22 shot up the charts from ninth to second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in third place. Tekken 7 and Far Cry 6 are up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tekken 7 Far Cry 6 Horizon Forbidden West EA Sports UFC 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto Online Gran Turismo 7

