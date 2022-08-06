Freedom Planet 2 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in Summer 2023 - News

GalaxyTrail announced the side-scrolling platformer, Freedom Planet 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in summer 2023. It will launch first for PC on September 13, 2022.

"We'll have more details later on, but we anticipate a summer 2023 release for consoles, which will launch with additional language options that will be patched into the PC version." GalaxyTrail said via Twitter. "We thank our console fans for your patience, and we'll work hard to make the wait worthwhile!

"Development of the game is now in its final stages, with only the credits sequence and a few smaller cutscenes left to build. Our whole team has done such an exceptional job over the years, and we're more excited than ever to release it into the wild next month!!"

Hello everyone! Freedom Planet 2 is still going strong, and console ports are now in development. Here is our current release schedule for each platform:



September 13, 2022

PC

Linux



Summer 2023

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/JhNXjCzssz — GalaxyTrail 🌀 (@galaxytrail) August 4, 2022

Read details on the game below:

Join the heroes of Avalice as they face their greatest challenge yet! An ancient terror has emerged from the depths of the ocean. Merga, a water dragon from Avalice’s oldest and deadliest war, has been freed from her crystal prison as a consequence of the Kingdom Stone’s destruction. War is imminent once again, but this time, the heroes are split between sides. As friendships are tested, will the girls stand united when Bakunawa rises?

Key Features:

Four Playable Characters – Four playable characters available from the start, each with her own unique fighting style: Lilac the Dragon Girl (Speed Type), Carol the Wildcat (Brawler Type), Milla the Hound (Explorer Type), and Neera the Frost Knight (Power Type).

– Four playable characters available from the start, each with her own unique fighting style: Lilac the Dragon Girl (Speed Type), Carol the Wildcat (Brawler Type), Milla the Hound (Explorer Type), and Neera the Frost Knight (Power Type). Explore the World of Avalice in Adventure Mode – Travel through a sprawling world map filled with treasures, landmarks, and over 100 unique animal NPCs to interact with and catalog.

– Travel through a sprawling world map filled with treasures, landmarks, and over 100 unique animal NPCs to interact with and catalog. Dive Straight into the Action with Classic Mode – A streamlined navigation screen gives you quick access to stages and other important features without the need for travelling.

– A streamlined navigation screen gives you quick access to stages and other important features without the need for travelling. Test Your Fighting Skills in the Battlesphere Arena – Once reached, the Battlesphere hosts a variety of challenges featuring enemies and bosses you’ve previously encountered, along with brand new surprises!

– Once reached, the Battlesphere hosts a variety of challenges featuring enemies and bosses you’ve previously encountered, along with brand new surprises! Parry Enemy Attacks with the New Guard Button – If timing’s not your thing, an Auto Guard item exists in the game that makes your character automatically guard against attacks if possible.

– If timing’s not your thing, an Auto Guard item exists in the game that makes your character automatically guard against attacks if possible. New Revival System – A new Revival System gives you a chance to clinch victory during very close battles. Use it wisely—it costs a stock and one more hit will knock you out again!

– A new Revival System gives you a chance to clinch victory during very close battles. Use it wisely—it costs a stock and one more hit will knock you out again! Power Up your Heroine with Customizable Potions – Collect and mix a rainbow of ingredients that boost her vitality in different ways, such as increasing her stock count, shield durability, attack power, speed, and more.

– Collect and mix a rainbow of ingredients that boost her vitality in different ways, such as increasing her stock count, shield durability, attack power, speed, and more. Change the Rules with a Multitude of Equippable Items – Amulets and Charms provide helpful effects, while Brave Stones make combat harder in exchange for bonus crystals.

