Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event Set for August 9 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event on August 9 for 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm BST.

The digital event will feature new information on the free Title Update 1, including a look at Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, and more.

Monster Hunter Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki will be presenters during the digital event.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

