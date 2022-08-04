The Rumble Fish 2 Arrives This Winter For All Major Platforms - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 3goo and developer Dimps announced The Rumble Fish 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this winter.

"The Rumble Fish 2 has been a popular game in Japanese arcades for many years, and tournaments are still occasionally organized by the community," said 3goo president Nicolas Di Costanzo in a press release.

"Its longevity speaks to the great work that the developer Dimps' has done with the game, thanks to their two decades of experience in fighting game design. The Dimps team created extended battle systems and offered players an infinite number of strategies, which is something the community absolutely loves.

"Here at 3goo, our mission was to expand on this popular title by bringing it to console platforms and introduce great features the game has to offer to console players, such as online PvP mode and a place to properly learn combos and greatly look forward to its release. We also hope that fans of the franchise will be excited about a few more surprise announcements we will have before the release, so stay tuned!"

Read details on the game below:

As a faithful port of the original game developed for the Atomiswave arcade platform in 2005, The Rumble Fish 2 features all of the hard-hitting 2D fighting game action that endeared so many players to the game in arcades over 15 years ago. This includes an eclectic cast of characters armed with wild, flashy techniques whose visuals are powered by the game’s unique “Smooth Model Animation” system, allowing for exceptionally gorgeous 2D sprite animation on a per-limb basis.

The Rumble Fish 2 will also bring a host of new enhancements and features aimed at hardcore fighting game fans. In addition to a widescreen, 16:9 presentation modernizing the game’s gorgeous graphics and animation, players can hone their skills in the all-new Practice Mode before testing their mettle against rivals all around the world in online player-versus-player battles powered by rollback netcode—a feature considered absolutely essential by top fighting game players. The Practice Mode will allow customization of AI and gauges for a better learning experience. Hardcore fans can also look forward to reveling in a smattering of character art, music, behind-the- scenes production materials, and more in the all-new Gallery mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles