Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Introduces the Paldea Region, New Details Released - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet during today's Pokémon Presents.

View the new trailer below that introduces you to the Paldea region:

View the entire Pokémon Presents below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

The Sprawling Landscapes and Vibrant Towns Woven into the Paldea Region

Your adventure takes place in the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges. Along the way, all sorts of Trainers will be adventuring and honing their skills with Pokemon battles.

You can find lots of people and Pokemon living together in a variety of locations, ranging from a farming village with bountiful harvests to a port town with a bustling marketplace.

There are also Pokemon living in treetops, rivers, and all sorts of other locations in the wilderness—and they’re all just waiting to meet you.

Your adventuring companion, the Rotom Phone

A must-have for traveling in the Paldea region, the Rotom Phone has several apps and features that will come in handy during your adventures. This time, the Pokedex will be loaded on the Rotom Phone as an app. Your map will also be an app on your Rotom Phone. You’ll be able to see a map of the entire Paldea region in the map app, which will naturally show your current location. You’ll also see all kinds of information, like nearby towns, Pokemon Centers, and wild Pokemon.

The mainstay of Pokemon Trainers – the outdoor Pokemon Center

Adventuring in the vast Paldea region won’t be a walk in the park. In order to battle Pokemon Trainers and catch wild Pokemon, you will need to rest your Pokemon and get Poke Balls to catch more Pokemon.

To support Pokemon Trainers, there are many outdoor Pokemon Centers scattered about Paldea. Trainers can easily find Pokemon Centers even from far away—Pokemon Centers light up at night, and each of them has a Poke Ball sign on the roof.

Depending on the version of the game you have, the Pokemon that appear will differ

There are several differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and one such difference is the species of Pokemon that appear. For example, Larvitar and Stonjourner appear in Pokemon Scarlet, while Bagon and Eiscue appear in Pokemon Violet.

The Story Unfolds the Way You Want It To

Weave three grand stories into your adventure as you meet Pokemon you’ve never seen and unique characters. These titles have the hallmark Pokemon story of going to Gyms and aiming to become a Champion, but there is no set path, so you can go to whichever Gym you want to challenge in the order you desire.

Furthermore, there are two other grand stories besides your pursuit of becoming a Champion, and many trials and tribulations await you in those stories as well. Please look forward to finding out what kinds of stories they are.

Furthermore, you can freely go back and forth between all three stories, allowing your adventure to develop in the way you want it to. Some may want to reach the rank of Champion and rush through the Gyms, while others might want to adventure at their leisure—at times searching for Pokemon or meeting all sorts of people. Everybody can experience the game the way they want to. Being able to make your very own story is one of the hallmarks of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Aim for the Champion Rank!

The Paldea region has a Pokemon League and a special class of pro-rank Pokemon Trainers who have achieved the Champion Rank. These Trainers have grown with their Pokemon to be able to dazzle audiences with their skills in battle.

There are facilities called Pokemon Gyms in many towns, and the leaders of these Gyms are awaiting the challenge of Trainers like you and your friends.

There is no set path to the Gyms. You can purposefully seek out a stronger Gym Leader, or you can simply stop by a Gym that happens to be located in a town you came across on your journey. This time, you get to plot your very own path along Victory Road.

If you beat all eight Gyms spread across the region and collect their Gym Badges, you will be able to take on a special test called the Champion Assessment. If you successfully pass the assessment, your strength will be acknowledged and you will be given the Champion Rank, making you an object of admiration for other Trainers.

Polish your skills with many Pokemon and Trainers, and aim for the glorious Champion Rank!

Gym Leader of the Glaseado Gym, Grusha

Grusha used to be a professional snowboarder, but he is now the Gym Leader of the Glaseado Gym full-time. He is an Ice-type specialist who has Cetitan as his partner. He is usually coolheaded, but when battles get heated, he starts showing the emotions he usually keeps pushed down.

The Oldest School in the Paldea Region

At Naranja Academy and Uva Academy, you can meet new people, new Pokemon—and a new you

In the center of Paldea sits the largest city in the region, Mesagoza. It is here that you’ll find a school boasting a history that few other schools do, where people from all sorts of regions come to hone their skills against each other, be it through academics or Pokemon battles.

Age is not an issue in enrollment here, so a wide range of age groups—from children to adults—take the same classes, which mostly relate to Pokemon. It seems there are a few classes that you can take WITH Pokemon too.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the name of the school, its emblem, its uniforms, and other details will differ depending on which game version you’re playing.

Set out from school for a grand adventure! The special independent study project, the Treasure Hunt

As the main character, you will be enrolling at the academy. Of course, you will not be alone at this school. You will also have friends you can sharpen your skills against—like Nemona, Arven, and Penny—in addition to unique teachers who will teach you what they know about battling, Pokemon biology, and more.

This academy is also where Director Clavell will give you and your friends an independent study assignment, the Treasure Hunt. Where will you go? Who will you meet? What will you accomplish? Embark on a journey across Paldea to gain new experiences, meet new people, and find your very own treasure.

People at the academy

Along with Director Clavell, there are many other members of the faculty at the academy.

—Clavell

He acts as the director of the academy, and since you’re a new student, he will teach you many things about your school. He can be strict, but he can also be kind. He seems to be a friend of Professor Sada and Professor Turo.

—Jacq

Mr. Jacq is your homeroom teacher, and he teaches biology. He is very knowledgeable about Pokemon biology and is the developer of the Pokedex app for the Rotom Phone. He has a slightly airheaded side to him, and he sometimes loses himself in his research.

Main character’s friends

—Arven

Arven is an upperclassman at the academy. He’s good at cooking and is researching healthy recipes that can help Pokemon feel better. He will be asking you to help him out, since he isn’t good at Pokemon battles.

—Penny

Penny is in the same grade as you. She has a bit of a shy personality, and for some reason, she doesn’t seem to come to the academy very often. She is especially fond of her fluffy Eevee bag and always has it on her back.

Look the Way You Want to When You Explore the Paldea Region

Arrange your looks and hairstyle to freely change your appearance.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, you can now make changes to your character’s eye shape, mouth shape, and more to look the way you want to look. You can, of course, change your hairstyle, hair color, and eyebrows at salons, too, so look your best when on your Treasure Hunt!

Use all sorts of items to make your uniform fit you.

Ranging from short sleeves and shorts to warm blazers, the academy has four different kinds of uniforms in total.

Additionally, you can collect a wide variety of accessories from boutiques. Wear your favorite items and try out different styles along the way on your adventure!

Pokemon Shine and Glimmer Like Gems Thanks to the Terastal Phenomenon

What is the Terastal phenomenon?

This phenomenon is found only in the Paldea region and makes Pokemon shine and glimmer like gems.

When a Pokemon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above the Pokemon’s head like a crown, and the Pokemon’s body glistens like a cut gemstone.

It’s said that the Terastal energy that seeps from the ground of the Paldea region is involved in the phenomenon.

Many details remain unclear, but Professor Sada and Professor Turo are researching this mystery.

—The Tera Jewel and the luster on the Pokemon’s body differ depending on the type.

—All Pokemon that call the Paldea region home can Terastallize.

Master Terastallizing and dominate Pokemon battles!

Terastallizing holds the key to victory or defeat in battles in the Paldea region.

All Pokemon in Paldea can Terastallize to gain special power.

First, each Pokemon has a Tera Type. A Pokemon’s Tera Type is inactive until the Pokemon Terastallizes, at which time the Pokemon’s type will change to its Tera Type.

For example, some Eevee will have a Normal Tera Type, but some other Eevee have a Flying Tera Type.

There are 18 types, meaning there are countless combinations of Pokemon and Tera Types.

Terastallizing a Pokemon allows you to enhance your battle strategies by increasing the power of any moves that have the same type as your Pokemon’s Tera Type or by changing your Pokemon’s weaknesses.

When to activate this special transformation and the combination of Pokemon and Tera Types you choose to use are all up to you.

Find what works best for you to gain the upper hand in battle!

—You can Terastallize a Pokemon once per battle, and the transformation will last until the battle ends.

—When a Terastallized Pokemon uses a move that matches its Tera Type and at least one of its original types, the boost to that move’s power will be even greater!

You will need a Tera Orb to Terastallize a Pokemon

Only select Trainers in the Paldea region are allowed to carry this special item.

Once you Terastallize a Pokemon, your Tera Orb will lose all its Terastal energy, and you won’t be able to use it again until it’s been recharged. You can charge your Tera Orb if you touch crystals overflowing with Terastal energy or go to a Pokemon Center.

—Only select Trainers in the Paldea region are allowed to carry a Tera Orb.

—You can find shining crystals scattered around many locations throughout the region.

Fight alongside friends within the time limit in Tera Raid Battles

Tera Raid Battles are a completely new battle format where you will team up with three other Trainers in order to take on a Terastallized wild Pokemon within a time limit. In Tera Raid Battles, you can attack without waiting for other Trainers’ turns, so it’s important that you cooperate with your fellow Trainers at a quick pace.

The Pokemon that will appear in Tera Raid Battles are fierce, but you can join forces with other players to prove victorious!

Seek out crystals for Tera Raid Battles

You’ll be able to attempt a Tera Raid Battle by touching shining crystals. The colors of these crystals correspond to the Tera Type of the Tera Pokemon you’ll encounter. They almost look like gemstones! Additionally, a sparkling pillar of light will be shooting into the sky above any of these crystals, making them easy to spot at a distance.

—Because this Pokemon has a Grass Tera Type, the crystal is also the color of the Grass type.

—You’ll be able to choose Pokemon from your party or from your Pokemon Boxes to participate in the battle.

Challenge Tera Pokemon!

This battle system has a time limit and allows you to continue attacking seamlessly without having to wait for other Trainers to choose their actions. Take on these battles by coordinating with your teammates and by increasing the stats of the Pokemon on your side or healing them.

Note: A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to interact with other Trainers using the internet.

—Pokemon that appear in Tera Raid Battles may have a Tera Type that differs from their usual type or types.

Expand your options in co-op play by cheering

There are three kinds of cheers you can use, and they will benefit all the ally Pokemon on your side. The three effects are boosting Attack and Sp. Atk, boosting Defense and Sp. Def, and healing.

Anybody can use these cheers, allowing you to play cooperatively even if your Pokemon hasn’t learned any moves to support other Pokemon.

Cooperation is the key to Tera Raid Battles. Lead your side to victory by cheering!

—You can cheer instead of using a Pokemon move.

—You can use the three kinds of cheers a total of three times per Tera Raid Battle.

Catch defeated Tera Pokemon!

Managing to defeat the Tera Pokemon within the time limit will undo the Pokemon’s transformation, giving you the chance to try to catch it by throwing Poke Balls. Victories can reward you with many useful items too!

How to participate in a Tera Raid Battle

You will be able to search for allies to join your Tera Raid Battles, or you can join someone else who is searching for allies in their Tera Raid Battles.

Work together with Trainers across the world to try your hand at these battles!

—To have a battle together with friends you already know, you’ll need to set a Link Code.

—You can find requests from Trainers searching for allies and choose to join Tera Raid Battles from the Tera Raid Battle option.

Enjoy Pokemon with Friends

In Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, you can trade and battle with Trainers all over the world by using a feature called the Poke Portal.

Use the Nintendo Switch system’s local wireless to connect with people nearby or use an internet connection to interact with people from all over the world.

Enjoy co-op play with the Union Circle!

Your adventure is bound to be more enjoyable by playing with friends, cooperating to beat Tera Pokemon in Tera Raid Battles, and sometimes even testing your skills against each other.

Additionally, with the new Union Circle feature added to the Poke Portal, you and up to three friends can adventure together in the same space, cheering each other on as you battle wild Pokemon or showing each other the Pokemon that walk along with you.

There is no single way to play using the Union Circle. You can wander around together and spend time with your friends how you want to!

—Coordinate with your friends and grasp victory!

—Take your favorite Pokemon for a stroll!

—Adventure by barreling: through the open fields of the Paldea region with up to three friends!

Trade Pokemon with each other

In the Poke Portal, there are two features that allow you to enjoy trading, Link Trades and Surprise Trades. A Link Trade lets you trade with a specific person. With a Surprise Trade, after choosing a Pokemon to trade, you’ll be able to trade with a random Trainer somewhere in the world.

Make lots of trades to find your favorite Pokemon and complete the Pokedex!

Battle together

If you go to the Link Battle option in the Poke Portal, you’ll be able to have Pokemon battles with other Pokemon Trainers.

There are many battle formats. Hone your skills in Pokemon battles with Trainers from all around the world, using the Pokemon you trained!

More Pokemon Revealed

In addition to new regional Pokemon found across both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, different species of Pokemon will appear depending on which game the player purchases. For example, Larvitar and Stonjourner appear in Pokemon Scarlet, while Bagon and Eiscue appear in Pokemon Violet.

Fidough

Fidough’s skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time. When these Pokemon become excited, they intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger. Fidough ferments things in its vicinity using the yeast in its breath. The yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokemon has been protected by people since long ago.

Category: Puppy Pokemon

Puppy Pokemon Type: Fairy

Fairy Height: 1′

1′ Weight: 24 lbs.

24 lbs. Ability: Own Tempo

Paldean Wooper

In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region. After losing in a struggle for territory, it seems they began living in bogs on land. To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film. Their gills have hardened thanks to living on land for so long. Their bodies are heavy and they move slowly, but they can protect themselves by shooting powerful poisonous liquid from their gills.

Category: Poison Fish Pokemon

Poison Fish Pokemon Type: Poison/Ground

Poison/Ground Height: 1’4″

1’4″ Weight: 24.3 lbs.

24.3 lbs. Ability: Poison Point / Water Absorb

Cetitan

Cetitan need to have tough muscles to be able to support their immense bodies, and physical attacks using their bodies have incredible power. They also migrate around the snowy regions, protected by a thick layer of fat.

Category: Tera Whale Pokemon

Tera Whale Pokemon Type: Ice

Ice Height: 14’9″

14’9″ Weight: 1,543.2 lbs.

1,543.2 lbs. Ability: Thick Fat / Slush Rush

New Forms Discovered for the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon

During your adventure, you will meet a Legendary Pokemon—either Koraidon or Miraidon—and it will join you on your journey. Koraidon and Miraidon are full of mystery and are said to have power that far surpasses that of other Pokemon.

It seems Koraidon and Miraidon have even more forms than those we’ve already discovered—these Pokemon are capable of changing their forms to better suit what they’re doing or what terrain they’re traveling over.

Ride these Legendary Pokemon to embark on an unrestricted adventure

Ride your Legendary Pokemon to traverse the expansive Paldea region and explore every nook and cranny together.

Sprint through plains and deserts, move across water, scale cliffs, cross hills, and glide off peaks. Enjoy a fresh and liberating adventure that only an open world can provide.

Meet a variety of people and Pokemon alongside your Legendary Pokemon, and seek out the mysteries that await you in Paldea.

Sprinting Build / Drive Mode

Traveling through Paldea on foot can be quite the hassle. If you learn how to ride Sprinting Build Koraidon or Drive Mode Miraidon, you’ll be able to traverse the expansive Paldea region more freely and at full speed.

—Sprinting Build Koraidon

It may look like a motorcycle, but it uses its powerful legs to run on all fours.

—Drive Mode Miraidon

Miraidon accelerates by generating energy in its tail and throat, which transform into wheel-like rings.

Swimming Build / Aquatic Mode

On your adventure, you’ll be able to jump into rivers, lakes, and vibrant oceans to approach the Pokemon that live there or cross perilous waters in a snap by riding Swimming Build Koraidon or Aquatic Mode Miraidon.

—Swimming Build Koraidon

Koraidon floats by making its throat into a flotation device, and it propels itself by spreading a membrane between its toes and paddling through the water.

—Aquatic Mode Miraidon

Miraidon propels itself by rotating its rings, but it also uses the jet engines on its legs to move forward on the water.

Gliding Build / Glide Mode

You can jump from mountains, towering cliffs or tall buildings and glide toward your destination.

Not only does this offer you more options when choosing what to do, but you can also freely glide around and enjoy a view that you can see only from the Paldean skies.

—Gliding Build Koraidon

Koraidon unravels the twisted tendrils on its head, forming wings to catch the air and glide through the skies.

—Glide Mode Miraidon

The antennae on Miraidon’s head extend and spread a membrane of energy to glide through the skies.

Receive a special Pikachu as an early-purchase bonus!

By purchasing Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet early, you will receive a special Pikachu as a gift.

This Pikachu has two unique characteristics:

It knows the move Fly, which it normally cannot learn.

Its Tera Type is Flying.

You can receive it by choosing Get via Internet from the Mystery Gift feature in your game, up until Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

