Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Headed West in Early 2023 - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher NIS America and developer MOSS announced the shoot 'em up, Raiden IV x MIKADO remix, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the return of this classic arcade shoot ’em up as it soars onto modern consoles! Raiden IV x MIKADO remix brings action-packed battle to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC! Enjoy an exhilarating lineup of content including brand-new levels, combat modes, play styles, and more. This sci-fi shooter launches gameplay to new heights with a remastered soundtrack and the addition of vertical screen play, allowing players to capture the original arcade experience like never before.

Key Features:

Play Your Way – Modes such as Dual Play and Double Play take your adventure to the next level!

– Modes such as Dual Play and Double Play take your adventure to the next level! Modern Music – Includes remixed background music from the original classic, including live performances and new arrangements!

– Includes remixed background music from the original classic, including live performances and new arrangements! Old-school Vibes – Vertical screen play allows players to recreate the original arcade experience!

– Vertical screen play allows players to recreate the original arcade experience! A Suite of New Content – New levels, bullet-patterns, and modes, including Arcade, Overkill, Additional, Score Attack, and Boss Rush!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles