The Last of Us Part I Remake Footage Leaks, Leaker Claims 'No Gameplay Improvements' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 454 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog last month announced a remake of The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch for the PS5 on September 2 for $69.99 and later for PC. It includes the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.
Leaked images and gameplay footage have now appeared online and spotted by ResetEra. Before reading on the leaked footage does spoil the opening to the game.
The leaker of the images and footage claims the remake has "no gameplay improvements" and most of the improvements are with the "animations and audio."
The game is also said to support VRR, a Gameplay Mode that runs at 4K resolution at 40 FPS, and a Dynamic Mode that runs at 4K resolution and up 60 FPS. The remake will have new accessibility options that were available in The Last of Us Part II and when Joel upgrades his weapons you will see how add the attachments.
It should be noted The Last of Us Part I page on the official PlayStation site mentioned the game is a "total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls and expanded accessibility options." The remake also makes use the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Spoilers ahead:
Below you will see the leaked footage and images:
Here you will see the leaked footage from the opening of the game:
Footage of Sarah's death from leaked The Last of Us Part 1 Remake pic.twitter.com/j2dM1mn4M1— Bloodborne ( PC ) - Daily Dose (@bloodborne_pc) July 19, 2022
July 20, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Considering it was done on a newer engine his claim is very likely wrong. But I guess he got his 15min of fame just like that one that leaked portions of the TLOU2 storyline with glaring mistakes that people still believe.
How so? He is clearly talking about gameplay, having a different rendering engine has nothing to do with that. And I'm not sure anyway why anyone would expect any gameplay change... But saying that he is very likely wrong cause of a new engine does not make sense in that context.
Neil himself said that there were tweaks to gameplay to bring it closer to TLOU2, and change of engine makes it not just "improved animation and sound" as there are other elements involved, plus not even mentioning resolution, textures, models, framerate, etc. So it seems like a very missing/misleading leak report.
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/the-last-of-us-part-i/
That seems very difficult to believe. On top of the fact that "modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls" is written on the game's website.
The graphics do look incredible, except for the one blurry picture of Tommy. I'm guessing that is an action shot where he was moving. As good as it looks I have both the ps3 and p4 version of The Last of US, so I'll more than likely wait a year or so for it to hit PlayStation plus extra.
Well it's a remake, of course it will have the same gameplay
I was hoping the gameplay would at least be brought up to be on par with TLoU Part II. I just re-watched the trailer and sure enough, there isn't any claims for any DualSense features either.......that's definitely going to sour many if this turns out to be true. Especially since that $70 price is still a sticking point.
I do agree $70 is a bit much for this. But for some it will be well worth the price. I'll pick it up on PC and once it drops in price.
Yep the price is quite high, a 40 would be more adequate. On the reveal Neil said there were gameplay changes to make it closer to TLOU2, but sure he could be lying.
ND themselves have said there are gameplay upgrades and Dualsense features... like, it's literally mentioned on the official site:
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/the-last-of-us-part-i/
This leaker is all BS then!
Maybe, maybe not. The way I see it, they haven't provided enough proof to back up their claims.
Like, maybe they are telling the truth. But considering the gameplay enhancements are mostly combat based, then they should have been leaking combat stuff.
No gameplay improvements?
Well, that's kind of a disappointment. I don't think many were expecting some kind of radical improvement over the original like a RE2 or a FF7 remake but no gameplay improvements whatsoever?
C'mon Naughty Dog.
-BAD DOG NINJA APPROVED-
Nothing from this leaker even suggests they made it to the very first combat encounter. How would they know there aren't any improvements?