The Last of Us Part I Remake Footage Leaks, Leaker Claims 'No Gameplay Improvements' - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog last month announced a remake of The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch for the PS5 on September 2 for $69.99 and later for PC. It includes the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.

Leaked images and gameplay footage have now appeared online and spotted by ResetEra. Before reading on the leaked footage does spoil the opening to the game.

The leaker of the images and footage claims the remake has "no gameplay improvements" and most of the improvements are with the "animations and audio."

The game is also said to support VRR, a Gameplay Mode that runs at 4K resolution at 40 FPS, and a Dynamic Mode that runs at 4K resolution and up 60 FPS. The remake will have new accessibility options that were available in The Last of Us Part II and when Joel upgrades his weapons you will see how add the attachments.

It should be noted The Last of Us Part I page on the official PlayStation site mentioned the game is a "total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls and expanded accessibility options." The remake also makes use the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Spoilers ahead:

Below you will see the leaked footage and images:

Here you will see the leaked footage from the opening of the game:

Footage of Sarah's death from leaked The Last of Us Part 1 Remake pic.twitter.com/j2dM1mn4M1 — Bloodborne ( PC ) - Daily Dose (@bloodborne_pc) July 19, 2022

