Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops French Charts

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 27, 2022, according to SELL.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up from fifth to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in third place.

F1 22 (PS4) in its second week dropped to fourth place, while the PlayStation 5 dropped to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 22 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

F1 22 Forza Horizon 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4 F1 22 FIFA 22 Gran Theft Auto V Xbox One F1 22 FIFA 22 Gran Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Farming Simulator 22 FIFA 22 Pro Cycling Manager 2022

