F1 22 Tops the Italian Charts, Mario Strikers Takes 3rd

posted 7 hours ago

F1 22 (PS4) has taken first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 27, 2022, which ended July 10, 2022. The PlayStation 5 version took second place.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) came in third place, while Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) took fourth place. FIFA 22 (PS4) took fifth place and NBA 2K22 (PS4) came in sixth place.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in eight place, and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) is in ninth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 27, 2022:

F1 22 (PS4) F1 22 (PS5) Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* FIFA 22 (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

*Retail sales only

