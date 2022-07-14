Skate 4 is Free-to-Play, Officially Titled skate. - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle announced the next entry in the Skate series will be a live-service free-to-play skateboarding game. It has been officially titled skate. and it will have cross-play and cross-progression.

Skate will have microtransaction, however, the game will not be pay-to-win. No map areas will be locked behind paywalls, and there will be no loot boxes.

The game will launch when it is ready, which means the developer is not ready to give a release date or launch window. However, players can join the skate.insider here.

"We really want folks to get the most value out of their playing experience as possible, and be able to play on their favorite platforms the way that they like to play,” said Full Circle general manager Dan McCullo via Gematsu.

"And so skate.will be full cross-play and cross-progression, across last-gen, next-gen, and PC. We’ll take it even further, and as we’re continuing down this road, and do the same thing with mobile. We want cross-play and cross-progression on mobile. We’re pretty early on mobile, but we want to get the controls and everything to feel great. And when that’s ready, we’ll bring it all together and you’ll be able to play on whatever platform you want with your friends, and that’s going to be awesome."

Creative director Cuz Parry added, "It’s not Skate 4. And here’s the reason: This isn’t a sequel. It’s not a remake. It’s not a reboot, a prequel; it’s not any of that. It’s not a remake or a remaster, whatever ‘re’ you can do. This is it, it’s skate. We’re in this for the long haul. That means we’re not an iterative title. There won’t be a Skate 5 through 10.

"We won’t be pumping them out all the time. We’re going to do this. We’re going to listen to what you guys say over the course of time, and put the features that you guys want into it. Okay, and one more time for the people in the back, it’s skate. It’s NOT Skate 4. Just skate. Period. That’s why we put a little period after it."

Full Circle head of product management Isabelle Mocquard added, "We have the ambition to keep supporting skate. for years to come. From the very inception of skate., the development team knew we wanted to create something different. Our vision was not a game that you’d play through and ‘beat,’ but something that you can regularly come back to and discover new things. Our dream is that skate. never ends. And in order to do that, we’ll be actively supporting skate. with new gameplay elements and tweaks, new content releases and events, and lots of seasonal drops."

Mocquard went on to say that "When we were looking at this model, we looked at versions of it out there that we liked and those we didn’t. And we’re still continuing to explore different options, but we are taking inspiration from games like Apex Legends, or other popular titles that are free to play, where spending money is totally optional, and it’s mostly about cosmetics and convenience. With such a model, we’ll be able to keep the community united between the players who decide to spend and those who don’t. And that means that those social connections, those friendships made in-game, can flourish without splitting our audience."

